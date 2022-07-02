County 10 Kickoff Show: Dreams in Motion

(Fremont County, WY) – Making an impact in someone’s life is big. Organizations from all over the country like Make a Wish and local organizations like Habitat for Humanity bring communities together for a great cause.

This episode of the County 10 Kickoff Show features Dreams in Motion. The organization gives people who have experienced medical issues an opportunity to have experience at sporting events. We talked with Co-Founder Bruce Tippets and how the organization was founded, what they do, and more! h/t Dreams in Motion Facebook page

Dreams in Motion is hosting a scramble golf tournament at the Riverton Country Club on July 16. $100 entree fee which will include green fees, cart, and lunch.

The County 10 Kickoff Show airs Friday’s at 5:20 p.m. on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. You can also find it streaming on our website. And you can listen to the full episode below.