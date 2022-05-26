Country star and Wyoming native Ian Munsick chats with Jerrad and Charene about new song, tour and food

It’s no secret that the 307 supports their own in many ways and that’s how it is with Wyoming musicians. Born in Sheridan, Ian Munsick comes from a musical family and his Wyoming roots helped ground and grow that. He is on tour with country star Cody Johnson making some great memories.

Ian has a new tour sponsor we are going to talk about, if there is any chance to talk about food we are in! You also get to find out about a great memory from him being on tour with Cody Johnson, his family upbringing and more. Ian always takes time to chat with his fans in the 307, you can take a listen to his interview with the County 10 morning show below.

Ian has a new hit with Cody Johnson, ‘Long Live Cowgirls’ and some amazing tour dates. You can find more with Wyoming’s very own Ian Munsick here.

Advertisement