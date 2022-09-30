Cougars wallop Chiefs 82-0

After forfeiting games against Rocky Mountain and Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian elected to play unbeaten Wind River Thursday evening at Pavillion and it didn’t come out well for the Chiefs. Wind River rolled to a 66-0 lead at the half and set a school record for most points scored and margin of victory with an 82-0 runaway win over the Chiefs.

The Cougars are 32-6 overall against the Chiefs dating back to their first meeting in 1973.

The largest margin of victory by the Cougars prior to Thursday’s contest was 76-0 in 2016 also against the Chiefs.

Kaden Jones and Kyzaia Jones opened a hole for Cooper Frederick {h/t Jessica Schooner}

The Wind River varsity only ran 12 plays against Wyoming Indian but scored in nearly every conceivable way.

Cooper Frederick had just six carries and one reception on the game but scored three touchdowns. Carter Fowler had just one carry, a quarterback keeper but broke it 28-yards for a touchdown.

Jaycee Herbert had just one carry as well, a 23-yard scoring run, but had two other rushes resulting in scores that were called back. Carter Fowler tooked to pitch to Cooper Frederick as Wyoming Indian’s Hobson White closed on the play {h/t Jessica Schooner}

KC Gibson had two runs for 66 yards, one his first varsity touchdown of the year on a 60-yard scamper. Calder Johnson added two conversion runs and Jacob Hardcastle another to round the Cougar scoring on the ground.

Wind River hasn’t thrown much this season but there were perfect on four attempts for three touchdowns and conversion against the Chiefs. Carter Fowler read a block by Calder Johnson as Wyoing Indian defenders Teryn Martell and Jason Slowbear closed {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Carter Fowler was three-for-three with three touchdowns on strikes of 20-yards to Remington Herbert, 65 yards to Calder Johnson, and a short five-yard screen pass to Frederick who broke it up the middle for a 59-yard touchdown. Cooper Frederick did a reverse stiff arm on Wyoming Indian’s Darion Perry as Chris Burke looked for a block {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Chris Burke caught a three-yard pass on the conversion.

Wind River led 66-0 at the half, and a running clock ensued the entire second half for a very quick contest.

The Cougars scored two more times, once on defense and once on special teams.

Aiden Ruby returned an interception for a score and nearly took Wyoming Indian’s only kickoff of the game back for a touchdown on a 60-yard return to the four-yard line. Wambli Romero and Joaquin Stevens also tallied interceptions.

Joaquin Stevens intercepted a Wyoming Indian pass {h/t Jessica Schooner}

Jaycee Herbert sprinted back a punt for another score on a 55-yard return.

Wind River travels to Greybull this Friday for a 6 p.m. game against the Buffs then concludes the regular season with a pair of key games at home against Shoshoni and Rocky Mountain.

Total Offense: Wind River 363, Wyoming Indian

Rushing: Wind River – Cooper Frederick 6-100, Carter Fowler 1-28, Chris Burke 1-(-10), Jaycee Herbert 1-23, Remington Martinez 2-18, KC Gibson 2-66, Calder Johnson 2-6, Jacob Hardcastle 1-3, Total – 16-225 Wyoming Indian – Teryn Martel 12-16, Ryan Martel 8-2, Adrianne Brown 2-10, Kilijah Day 3-4, Bradlyn Little Yellow Man 1-(-2), Marley C’Hair 2-(-10), Matthew Austin 2-0, Total – 30-20

Passing: Wind River – Carter Fowler 3-3 138, Cooper Frederick 1-3, Total 4-4 128, Wyoming Indian – Teryn Martel 3-14 48, Bradlyn Little Yellow Man 0-1, Total 3-15 48

Receiving: Wind River – Remington Herbert 1-20, Calder Johnson 1-65, Cooper Frederick 1-59, Chris Burke 1-3, Wyoming Indian – Adrian Brown 1-27, Darrian Augustine 2-20