RPD releases further information on February 19 death in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department has identified the subject who was found deceased early Monday morning as 51-year-old Riverton resident William Yellowrobe Sr., according to the RPD press release shared on February 23. h/t RPD

RPD detectives are currently investigating his death.

Yellowrobe was found lying on the side of the road near the corner of E Park Ave and N. Sixth Street East behind the Saint James Episcopal Church early Monday morning, the release states.

Yellowrobe was reportedly wearing a cap, blue jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

When officers arrived on scene they soon called detectives after possible signs of trauma were observed.

The release goes on to say that police later received information “that someone in the area may have heard a disturbance Sunday afternoon, sometime between 3:00 and 9:00 PM.”

“An autopsy is scheduled for this week,” the release continues. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

“Anyone who may have seen Yellowrobe or may have security footage on their home / business security cameras in the area is asked to call Riverton Detectives at (307) 856-4891.”