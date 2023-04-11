Coroner cases up in first quarter of 2023

(Lander, WY) – Coroner Erin Ivie gave her 2023 1st Quarter Summary (as of 3/31/2023) at the Fremont County Commissioners meeting today, April 11.

Cases

There have been 78 recorded deaths in Fremont County for the first quarter of 2023. 45 were Coroner cases. There were five more Coroner cases for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

So far in 2023, the total number of cases “non-natural” in manner (accident, homicide, suicide, undetermined) are up significantly at 15 compared to 10 in 2022.

There have been 12 accidental deaths – five more than in 2022. One suicide – two less than in 2022. There have been two homicides – two more than in 2022.

There have been three vehicular traffic deaths so far in 2023, two less than in the first quarter of 2022.

“There are currently six pending cases (autopsy/toxicology) at this time, so final figures for the quarter may change,” according to Ivie.

Drugs and Alcohol

Drugs and alcohol related deaths in the first quarter account for 18 percent of Coroner cases, down from 27 percent in the same period in 2022.

Six of the fifteen non-natural deaths involved drugs or alcohol, but two cases still await toxicology or autopsy results. This is slightly less than the same period in 2022 – 4 of 10 non-natural deaths involved drugs or alcohol.

Trends

Total case numbers are higher for the same period last year, and is the highest first quarter since 2017.

Accidental deaths are up significantly and are not due to motor vehicle crashes.

Drug and alcohol related deaths are also trending downward.

There have been two fentanyl deaths this first quarter, as well as two methamphetamine deaths and one oxycodone death.

Autopsies

Eight autopsies were completed for Fremont County cases, and eight were performed for neighboring counties (2 – Sublette, 2 – Carbon, and 4 – Natrona). One is scheduled later this week for Big Horn County.

Two Fremont County cases required outsourced x-ray services at ~$2,000 each.