Cooler temperatures, light winds, scattered showers for Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that an upper level low pressure center is tracking south from the Pacific coast for the next couple of days, which will lead to moisture streaming northeast toward Wyoming on March 29.

This will result in widely scattered rain showers mixing with snow at times, partly sunny skies, and gusty winds.

These conditions are likely to continue into tonight, Lipson added.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that a cooling trend is in store heading into the weekend, with increasing snow chances into much of the next couple of days as well.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and lower 30’s. h/t NWSR