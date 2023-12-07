Contract, correction, rule change and more came before the Commissioners on Dec. 5

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Below is a recap of that meeting.

A Y2 Consultants contract for services was approved for the Squaw-Baldwin Creek Loop Strategic Plan.

A corrected Terrace Subdivision Lot 1, Re-Subdivision Plat, was approved, which corrects a scrivener error in the total acres.

Resolution No. 2023-24 was approved, which requires any 1/2 percent award recipient to enter into an agreement that will govern the use of said award, provide for reporting, and other terms and conditions required by the Board of Fremont County Commissioners.

A rule change was made for 1/2 percent applicants, stating they can only receive funding one time from any of the 1/2 percent funding sources.

The Commission authorized LATC funding in the amount of $600,000 for the County Facility Keyless Entry and Surveillance Projects.

The entire meeting can be viewed online here.

