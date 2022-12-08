Contango Resources donated $5k to the Riverton Medical District

(Riverton, WY) – On Wednesday, December 7 Plant Superintendents Ross Goff and Keith Gantenbein gave a $5,000 check to the Riverton Medical District on behalf of Contango Resources. Receiving the check on behalf of RMD were Corte McGuffey, Eric Ridgeway and Roger Gose.

These funds add to the recently secured grant from the State of Wyoming, the USDA Rural Development loan, funding from the half-percent sales tax, and community member donations.

