Riverton City Council to consider loitering ordinance, half cent recommendations during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a loitering ordinance on third and final reading.

Next, the council will consider recommendations for use of the city’s half percent sales tax funding for economic development.

The Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy Committee received funding applications from six entities requesting a total of $394,354 this round, according to city staff, who noted that there is currently only $192,354 in half percent money available for distribution.

Four of the six applicants were recommended for funding, including:

-Arcadia Minerals, which requested $35,529 for a $35,529 project and was recommended to receive $35,529

-HoneyFly Company, which requested $187,867 for a $522,662 project and was recommended to receive $72,600

-Miller Bulk Goods LLC, which requested $24,000 for a $49,136 project and was recommended to receive $19,215

-Spotted Buffalo LLC, which requested $65,000 for a $65,000 project and was recommended to receive $65,000

The two entities that were not recommended for funding were:

-Riverton Medical District, which requested $36,958 for a $97,873 project

-Spenser Yowell, who requested $45,000 for an $80,000 project

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-consideration of a lease agreement with Admiral Beverage for vending machine concessions at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

-consideration of a contract with Everbridge Inc. for emergency notification services

-the city’s quarterly fiscal health report

-an executive session regarding real estate

The council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

