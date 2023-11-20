Riverton City Council to consider economic development funding agreements during Tuesday meeting

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda features an Outstanding Young Citizen Award and proclamations for Small Business Saturday (Nov. 25) and National Apprenticeship Week (Nov. 13-19).

The council will also consider approving economic development funding agreements with Miller Bulk Goods, Spotted Buffalo, and the Riverton Medical District.

Advertisement

There will be a report on the 2023 construction season before the council convenes into an executive session on real estate.

Tuesday’s meeting will be precede by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

Advertisement