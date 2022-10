Congratulations to the SageWest September Employee of the Month, Amy Jarrard, RN House Supervisor.

“Amy’s top priority is serving our patients and caring for our community. Amy is a team player, professional and always has a compassionate and caring demeanor. She goes above and beyond to work tirelessly to ensure a job well done. Amy is a valuable representative of SageWest and is truly dedicated to our communities.”

Congratulations Amy, we appreciate you!