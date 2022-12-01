Congratulations to SageWest’s November Employee of the Month, Kevin Anderson!

Congratulations to our SageWest November Employee of the Month, Kevin Anderson, Senior Maintenance Mechanic.

Kevin is very helpful with greeting and orienting new employees. He is quick to improve processes and strives each day to be better at providing the most appropriate solution. Kevin is a hard worker, has a cheerful attitude and goes out of his way to help others. He takes pride in his work and continually goes above and beyond.

Congratulations, Kevin! Thank you for being a dedicated team member and for your commitment to serving the needs of our communities.