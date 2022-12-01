Congratulations to SageWest’s November Employee of the Month, Kevin Anderson!

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Pictured left to right: John Whiteside, CEO; Kevin Anderson, Senior Maintenance Mechanic and Gabe Harris, Plant Operations Director

Congratulations to our SageWest November Employee of the Month, Kevin Anderson, Senior Maintenance Mechanic.

Kevin is very helpful with greeting and orienting new employees. He is quick to improve processes and strives each day to be better at providing the most appropriate solution. Kevin is a hard worker, has a cheerful attitude and goes out of his way to help others. He takes pride in his work and continually goes above and beyond. 

Congratulations, Kevin! Thank you for being a dedicated team member and for your commitment to serving the needs of our communities.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.