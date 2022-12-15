Congratulations to Janet Day for winning the 2022 SageWest Monarch Award

Janet Day, SageWest Food Service Worker received our SageWest Monarch Award. Many times, our patients know Janet personally and she has a reputation for providing compassionate service and care throughout the past 35 years at SageWest. Janet is not only personable and caring but also remembers our patient’s special requests and communicates with her entire team members to provide the same outstanding service.

Janet puts our patients first and her focus on quality and safety is keen. She ensures her patients have their meals set up in a clean and safe manner. Janet is a team player and breaks silos to communicate for patient safety and quality and to provide an exemplary patient experience. Janet is the first to answer the phone on her breaks, and never exits her shift without ensuring her patients have everything they need and every unit is taken care of before she leaves.

Congratulations Janet!