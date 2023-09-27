Community spirit rallies to support adventure for Dubois assisted living residents

(Dubois, WY) – Probably everyone in the Wind River Valley treasures the opportunity to get up and go outdoors. Now, after a mere ten months of effort, numerous local donors have united to offer the same advantage to residents of Dubois’ assisted living facility, Warm Valley Lodge.

That generous gift comes in the form of funds to purchase a van that can carry groups of

residents on excursions into the magnificent landscape that surrounds Dubois, rather than just looking at it through the windows. Or to attend a concert, or visit a museum, or do many of the recreational activities that add cheer and interest to life for all of us.

Until now, the only vehicles the Lodge had at its disposal were a Toyota RAV4 SUV that

seats three plus a driver, or a golf cart suitable only for short trips down the River Walk behind the facility. Staff member Marcy Leseberg, a lifelong resident of the area, has enjoyed driving some of her friends at the Lodge on longer day trips — to look at historic sites on the Wind River Reservation or marvel at the view from Togwotee Pass—but only 3 at a time.

Now, with this month’s purchase of the Ford Transit van (which the staff call “Miss

Daisy“), there’s room for up to 12 passengers as well as walkers, oxygen tanks, and whatever else they may need along the way. While Miss Daisy is out exploring, the RAV4 can be available for trips to the pharmacy or other important errands. New van parked behind the facility

“I saw the need for it when I started here. That was during the COVID lockdown. It was

important for me to get them out and driving around,” said Leseberg. “I knew [the van] was going to happen, but I didn’t think it would happen so fast!”

“The van is a great addition to the Lodge,” added resident Jim Janak. “It has great views

and rides comfortably. A great acquisition.”

The fund-raising effort began last December, with a flapjack dinner at the Headwaters

Center in Dubois at which numerous townspeople donated more than $6,000 to the cause. The Wyoming Community Foundation gave it a tremendous boost last spring with a $20,000 grant – fully a third of the cost of the van. Further substantial contributions closed the gap, from the Never Sweat Recreation Board, the Robert B. and Emilie W. Betts Foundation, and many generous individual donors.

Warm Valley Lodge is a Level 1 assisted living facility located along the Wind River in

Dubois. To learn more about the Lodge, visit www.warmvalleylodgewy.com or phone 307-455-2645.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with

donors to support the charitable causes they care most about. In 2022, it granted over $8

million to charitable causes across the state. For information call 307-721-8300 or visit their website at www.wycf.org.