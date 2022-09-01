Community Safety on the agenda for the next Riverton Community Watch meeting

(Riverton, WY) Community Safety will be the focus of the third Community Watch meeting slated for Thursday, September 8 at the Frontier Ambulance ambulance station in Riverton.

Diane Lane, Director of Operations for Frontier Ambulance, will be presenting topics that will include what happens after you call 911, local agency relationships between EMS and local agencies and how they work together, and understanding what happens on-scene regarding patient care.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation; attendees are asked to come with their questions. Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy will also be present with Lane to help answer questions. Informational packets will also be available on how neighborhoods can organize and start their own watch groups.

Riverton Community Watch was started by Greg Tallabas, who had approached the Riverton City Council at their July 19 meeting about the rising problem of criminal activity in his own neighborhood. A growing group of concerned citizens met in August, where it was decided that there would be monthly meetings on the first Thursday in the City Hall Chambers, attended and supported by Mayor Richard Gard and Chief Murphy.

Out of these meetings, one neighborhood watch group has already formed, and several businesses have expressed interest in the program.

The September 8 meeting will be held in the Training Room at Riverton’s Frontier Ambulance station at 1052 Petersdorf Avenue (behind SageWest).