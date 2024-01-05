Commissioners to continue shelter funding discussion at Jan. 9 meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Jan. 2 for their first regular meeting of 2024. During the meeting, they discussed the Riverton Rescue Mission’s need to raise $25,000 for startup costs.

The Riverton Rescue Mission plans to establish a homeless shelter in Riverton under the umbrella of the Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission. Once they raise the $25,000, the Wyoming Rescue Mission will sustain them.

So far, they have raised $7,000, according to the Fremont County Commissioners.

Chairman Larry Allen said during the meeting that they would likely pull the funds from the general fund, which will allow for Clerk Julie Freese to advertise a budget hearing.

The Commissioners wanted the City of Riverton to “have skin in the game” and put up some money towards the shelter.

At their Tuesday evening meeting, the Riverton City Council decided to use $9,000 in unobligated funds to help develop the shelter – contingent on a matching contribution from the Fremont County Commission.

The Commissioners said Tuesday they would discuss the topic further at their next meeting on Jan. 9.

You can watch the full discussion below.