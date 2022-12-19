Commercial air service funding discussion on agenda for Lander council work session Tuesday

Katie Roenigk
h/t County 10

The Lander City Council will hold a special regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St., followed by a special work session.

The agenda for the special regular meeting includes a presentation by Amy McClure about “irrigation ditch concerns.”

There are three new business items on the regular meeting agenda as well:
-an easement abandonment for the Gannet Peak Subdivision
-a change order for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company Headquarters Project increasing the contract time by 49 days
-a memorandum of understanding with the Lander Economic Development Association

Work session

The work session agenda includes two items:
-a discussion about the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association lease and request to waive rodeo grounds fees
-a discussion about a commercial air service minimum revenue guarantee

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 859 3524 9841 Passcode: 199607).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

