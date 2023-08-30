Colorado couple sentenced after leading WHP on high speed pursuit in stolen truck, getting caught with Fentanyl

(Laramie County, WY) – Joseph David Hylton, age 23, of Arvada, Colorado, and Dana Clair Koch, age 23, of Centennial, Colorado, were sentenced on August 25 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on August 30.

Hylton was sentenced to 51 months’ imprisonment and Koch was sentenced to 34 months’ imprisonment.

Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentences, each of which included three years of supervised release, following imprisonment and $500 community restitution.

According to court documents, on December 3, 2022, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a pickup truck speeding on Interstate I-25 southbound near mile marker 10 in Laramie County.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped up and attempted to elude the trooper.

The high-speed pursuit came to an end at Exit 4 where the truck went the wrong way off the exit and struck another vehicle before going down a hill.

Defendants Hylton and Koch then ran from the vehicle. Koch stopped when commanded. Hylton continued running through a field and was later apprehended trying to hitch a ride on the interstate.

Investigators found 370 fentanyl pills in the defendants’ pickup truck, which was stolen.

A cell phone search revealed text messages consistent with the distribution of fentanyl pills.

The defendants were indicted in March 2023 and pled guilty in June.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case