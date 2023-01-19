Colder today; light snow expected to move in tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow will develop over the west this afternoon, and is expected to spread to the east and southeast tonight.

This snow will generally impact areas southwest of Cody to the Jeffrey City line, and snow amounts should be light.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens for most today, with Jeffrey City at 20 degrees, and Dubois at 31 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for most, with Dubois at 31 degrees. h/t NWSR