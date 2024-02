(Fremont County, WY) – “A cold start this morning,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Temperatures will moderate, but stay at or below freezing for most valleys/basins. Skies will be clear with light winds.”

Highs across the 10 range from 22 degrees in South Pass City to 36 degrees in Dubois. Overnight lows dip well below freezing across the County, with the coldest being Shoshoni at -2 degrees. Check out the graphic below for today’s highs and overnight lows in your area. h/t NWSR