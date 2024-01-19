Coffee Time: Two Lander Scouts BSA Troop 52 scouts recently obtained Eagle rank

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with some folks from the Lander Scouts BSA Troop 52.

Scoutmaster Ron Phillips and committee chair Janine Turnington were joined by two local scouts, Caleb Peeks and Cody Phillips, who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

We were able to chat with Caleb and Cody about the achievement in studio after attending their Eagle Scout neckerchief recognition during the troop’s Christmas party at the Rock Church last month.

Caleb and Cody shared what their journey was like leading up to obtaining the Eagle rank, some of their favorite (and least favorite) badges they earned, and how being in scouts has been a beneficial part of their lives.

In addition to hearing from the Eagle Scouts, Ron and Janine shared the background on our local troop, which is the only Boy Scout troop left in Fremont County (Caleb is from Riverton and commutes to all of the events/meetings).

Ron and Janine hope to get the word out and get more people from all over the County involved with the Lander Scouts BSA Troop 52, in hopes to keep the interest going for future generations, so be sure to tune in to the full Coffee Time interview below find out how you can get involved!

(Ron can also be reached at 907-952-2537 or [email protected], and the troop meets at the Methodist Church on Wednesdays at 6pm!)

