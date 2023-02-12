Coffee Time: Learn more about the Strong Heart Dog Society, hear current rescue Xena’s story

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Tristan Larsen, owner and operator of the Strong Heart Dog Society, a small pitbull/bully breed rescue based out of the Smith Creek Pet Resort here in Fremont county.

Larsen filled us in on what the Strong Heart Dog Society does to rehabilitate pitbulls and bully breeds, talked about the ongoing need for fosters, gave us an update on Buddy, and shared the story of her latest rescue, Xena. Larsen and Xena pose after the interview. Xena was the perfect guest, and even smelled better than some of the human ones… (Juuuust joking) h/t Vince Tropea Xena already sits and shakes for treats, less than a week after being rescued. h/t Vince Tropea Xena. h/t Vince Tropea

Listen to the full interview for all the details, but in short, Xena was rescued from a bait dog situation, where submissive dogs are used to “train” others for fighting, less than a week ago.

Advertisement

Despite her harrowing origin and suffering some grisly injuries, Xena has already been rehabilitated to the point where she frequents Larsen on trips to Ace Hardware (and the station), knows some basic tricks, and is getting better every day with her leash and indoor skills. Xena. h/t Tristan Larsen Xena’s terrible injuries on her neck from being used as a bait dog. h/t Tristan Larsen Larsen covers Xena’s injuries so people won’t assume that she is an aggressive dog. h/t Tristan Larsen Xena. h/t Tristan Larsen



Thanks to some emergency medical services provided by folks like the Lander Pet Connection, Larsen and other Strong Heart contributors, Xena is already to the point where she could be adopted or fostered into the right situation.

To learn how to do just that, and how to contribute to the Strong Heart cause, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Larsen below.







Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement