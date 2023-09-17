Coffee Time: Learn more about the Red Canyon Ranch/Nature Conservancy in Wyoming 30th Anniversary celebration on Sept. 21

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with a couple of folks from the The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming and Red Canyon Ranch.

Patrick Mettenbrink, the Donor Relations Manager, and John Coffman, the Western Wyoming Stewardship Director, stopped by to chat about the 30th anniversary of the Nature Conservancy starting to steward Red Canyon Ranch.

A celebration of this milestone will be held at the Livery Stable at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum on Thursday, September 21st.

Advertisement

Appetizers and drinks will be served, and Bob Budd will serve as the keynote speaker to share colorful tales about the ranch’s history.

Folks can RSVP here.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mettenbrink and Coffman to hear all the details!





Advertisement

Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.