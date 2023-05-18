Coffee Time: Learn more about the feral cat issues Lander Spay & Neuter take on, how to donate to the cause

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t Lander Spay and Neuter

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Lannie Hamilton, the veterinarian behind the Lander Spay and Neuter group/effort here in Lander.

Hamilton stopped by to talk about the ever growing feral cat issue in Lander, and filled us in on the history of the group, what a spay and neuter operation can look like, the alarming number feral cats that will be in the area if the issue goes unaddressed, and how groups like Challenge for Charities (C4C) are helping in the efforts.

(Click here to donate to Lander Spay and Neuter/have C4C match your donation!)

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Hamilton below for all the details!


Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.