Coffee Time: Learn more about the feral cat issues Lander Spay & Neuter take on, how to donate to the cause

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Lannie Hamilton, the veterinarian behind the Lander Spay and Neuter group/effort here in Lander.

Hamilton stopped by to talk about the ever growing feral cat issue in Lander, and filled us in on the history of the group, what a spay and neuter operation can look like, the alarming number feral cats that will be in the area if the issue goes unaddressed, and how groups like Challenge for Charities (C4C) are helping in the efforts.

(Click here to donate to Lander Spay and Neuter/have C4C match your donation!)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Hamilton below for all the details!





