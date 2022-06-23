Coffee Time: Lander Presents organizer Jenna Ackerman fills us in on tonight’s free Lil Smokies concert in Lander City Park

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Jenna Ackerman, owner of the Middle Fork Restaurant and one of the organizers of the Lander Presents free summer concert series.

Tonight is the first concert of this summer’s season, which has hosted acts like last year’s Robert Earl Keen, and Ackerman fills us in on all of the details.

The Low Water String Band will kick things off at 5:30 in Lander City Park, with the Lil Smokies headlining the night shortly after.

(Check out the County 10 Morning Show with Jerrad and Charene interview with the Lil Smokies to learn more about the band!)

Give the full Coffee Time interview with Ackerman below for all the details on the concert, and how you can become a volunteer or sponsor for the event to show your support for the free concerts.

