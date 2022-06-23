The Lil Smokies join the County 10 Morning Show with Jerrad and Charene

(Lander, WY) – Andy Dunnigan with the band The Lil Smokies chats with “Jerrad and Charene” as the band prepares to play Lander Live tonight at Lander City Park. This Montana based band is no stranger to playing shows in the Rocky Mountain region and will be putting on a very fun show for Fremont County.

I am lucky to know Andy’s father, John Dunnigan, who is a prized musician in the community I first started my radio career. I then became more in the know with The Lil Smokies when I moved to Missoula, Montana. They had a vast local following, they were just known as a good group of guys. A band that is easy to promote with their talent, energy and good nature. Wyoming seems right up their alley and Lander always shows great support for Lander Live with Lander Presents.

The Lil Smokies 3rd studio album comes from time spent in a town in Texas, named affectionally after it. They were just in Nashville with some new music from that trip as well. They have so much ahead of them on this progressive blue grass dirt road they are traveling. Thanks Andy for joining the County 10 Morning Show.