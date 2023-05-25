Coffee Time: Lander Mayor Monte Richardson, Chief of Police Scott Peters talk council meetings, Memorial Day weekend DUI task force

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
KOVE studio. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea caught up with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters on Wednesday, who stopped by the station to talk about Tuesday’s Lander City Council meeting and work session.

In addition to Mayor Richardson filling us in on the Council meetings, Chief Peters discussed this weekend’s DUI Task Force Memorial Day efforts, happening in Fremont County and across the state.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Richardson and Chief Peters below for all the info!

Advertisement


Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.