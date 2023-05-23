Lander to proclaim May 29 as Gilbert Rau Day during regular meeting Tuesday; work session to follow

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes a proclamation recognizing May 29 as Gilbert Rau Day in the City of Lander.

Rau served in the United States Army as a wireman and communication specialist during the Vietnam era, according to the proclamation; he also served the local community “through his devotion to his church and its various programs and as a volunteer on various boards and committees including the Lander Food Bank and Special Olympics.”

“Gilbert Rau represents the epitome of service to our community and nation, a debt of gratitude we can never repay,” the proclamation states. “(We) urge all Lander residents to give heartfelt thanks in honor of the service he so selflessly gave.”

New business

There are five items of new business on the regular meeting agenda:

-authorize the mayor to sign an airport hangar lease between the city and David D. Griffiths

-authorize the mayor to sign a change order for Groathouse Construction and the Maven Outdoor Equipment headquarters project, increasing the contract price by almost $58,000

-authorize the mayor to sign an amendment to the city’s agreement with HDR Engineering for high pressure water system upgrades, increasing the agreement amount by $236,000 for additional services performed by the engineer

-authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with High Country Construction for high pressure water systems upgrades

-authorize the mayor to sign a notice to proceed for High Country Construction for the high pressure water system upgrades

The council work session will begin after the regular meeting, featuring four items of new business:

-review and discuss the proposed part-time filing clerk job description

-discuss potential changes to the Lander Investment For Tomorrow and Lander Economic Development Association award process

-discuss a potential lead and copper billing discount

-discuss a proposed resolution updating the city procurement procedures and replacing the current procurement resolution

The council will also discuss a proposed resolution amending Landers’ fee schedule for rodeo and park facility rentals.

Both meetings Tuesday are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 837 6177 3378 Passcode: 104716).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

