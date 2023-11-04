Coffee Time: Lander Community Veterans Resource Center to start daily ‘Veterans Coffehouse’ hours starting Monday

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Michael and Lori Tanner from the Lander Community Veterans Resource Center.

Michael and Lori stopped by to talk about the new “Veterans Coffeehouse” that will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, which begins on Monday, November 6.

The Veterans Coffeehouse will be a place where Veterans, Veteran family members and folks interested in learning more about the Center can get together and chat while enjoying some coffee and tea.

To hear more about the Veterans Coffeehouse and a very powerful National Veterans Suicide Prevention Summit that Michael and Lori also attended, check out the full Coffee Time interview below.





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.