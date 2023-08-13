Coffee Time: Get to know Kyle Washut, Wyoming Catholic College’s new President

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Kyle Washut, the recently named fourth president of the Wyoming Catholic College in Lander.

Washut, a third generation Wyomingite, shared his story, ranging from his college education, ties to the Catholic community in Lander and what he’s excited most about to bring to the role.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Washut below!

