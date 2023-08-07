Wyoming Catholic College named fourth president

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Catholic College (WCC) named Professor Kyle Washut as its fourth president, according to a post released today, August 7.

“The Board was impressed by the candidates who applied,” says Marie Wilmer, Board Member and Chair of the College’s Succession Committee. “The range of abilities and experiences they brought to the table made this a difficult decision—something for which the Board was very grateful. But as the search progressed, Dean Washut’s extraordinary institutional knowledge and the administrative and communication skills he has displayed during his time in Lander brought his candidacy to the fore. His commitment to the College is unquestioned, and his ability to articulate her unique vision to the world is vital for her future success. God has brought us the right man for the job!”

Learn more about Washut by reading the full release here.

