Coffee Time: Find out more about the Fremont County Pioneer Association Chili Supper

UPDATE: The supper has been rescheduled. No date is known yet. We will update this post as soon as we can confirm.

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with show regular Randy Wise from the Pioneer museum, who stopped by to talk about the Fremont County Pioneer Association Chili Supper fundraiser.

The event will be January 6 at the Lander Senior Center.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wise for all the details below, and to hear about what’s in store for the Museum in 2023!





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.