Activate10: Chili Supper fundraiser on January 6

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Pioneer Association is hosting a Chili Supper on January 6 from 5 to 7 pm at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th Street.

Funds raised at this event go to support the Lander history museums. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are only available at the door.