Coffee Time: Catch up with Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock

(Lander, WY) – Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock joined KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea last Friday, who stopped by to talk about the 5/16 city council meeting, among other topics.

(You can watch the full work session here.)

Included in the other topics was the council’s discussion of an informal “homeless task force” that is exploring options for additional resources to support unhoused community members.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Hancock below to learn more!





