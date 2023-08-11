Coffee Time: Catch up on council meetings, curfew violations with Mayor Richardson, LPD Chief Peters

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters.

Mayor Richardson discussed this week’s City Council meeting, and Chief Peters talked about a recent uptick youth curfew violations.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below!

