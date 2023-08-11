Coffee Time: Catch up on council meetings, curfew violations with Mayor Richardson, LPD Chief Peters

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
Lander's Mayor Monte Richardson, Chief of Police Scott Peters. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters.

Mayor Richardson discussed this week’s City Council meeting, and Chief Peters talked about a recent uptick youth curfew violations.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below!

Advertisement


Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.