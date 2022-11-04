Coffee Time: Cast from the LVHS production of ‘Hello, Dolly” stopped by the station to perform some songs and scenes

Vince Tropea
Some of the cast from the LVHS production of 'Hello, Dolly.' h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – Some of the cast and crew from Lander Valley high School’s upcoming production of ‘Hello, Dolly” recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, and host Vince Tropea also caught up with show director and LVHS/LMS teacher Cami Kistemann.

Kistemann filled us in on what we can expect from the performances, which will run three nights on November 10-12, at 7:00 PM in the LVHS auditorium.

h/t LVHS event flyer

Kistemann also wanted to remind attendees that these productions are community funded, and monetary donations are welcomed and encouraged at the door.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below, which also includes some teasers of scenes and songs from the cast themselves!


h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo


