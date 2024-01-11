City of Lander urges residents to take action against freezing pipes

The City of Lander is advising residents to run water to prevent freezing pipes as the frost level in the ground approaches four feet deep in City streets. Residential customers with a 5/8″ meter are allowed an additional 2,000 gallons of water (on top of the regular 4,000-gallon base rate) per billing period at no extra charge. This allowance, however, excludes trailer parks and apartment houses on master meters without individual billing. February bills will reflect the increased base rate to 6,000 gallons.

City Council passed Resolution 1319, allowing the temporary waiver of additional water usage fees to the City of Lander residents during emergency situations at the discretion of the Public Works Director on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. If you are in an area prone to freezing or have a unique situation requiring water use beyond the additional 2,000-gallon allowance, please contact City Hall at 332-2870. You will be connected with the Public Works Director to discuss your situation.

If you have a shallow water service line or have had problems with your water freezing in the past, you may want to run water to avoid freezing pipes. Remember that you own your water service to the connection within the street. The City’s water supply comes directly from the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River at nearly freezing temperatures and it does not take much of a drop in temperature to turn water to ice.

Running a stream of water the size of a pencil lead in the farthest sink from the water meter is all that is necessary in most cases to stop your line from freezing. The City will issue another release when it is safe to stop running water. Another tip to help prevent freezing pipes is to keep your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing fixtures. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of reach of children and pets. We also recommend running water

on the faucets along exterior walls, or infrequently used spaces, to keep the water moving throughout your house.

RESOLUTION 1319

ALLOWING TEMPORARY WAIVER OF ADDITIONAL WATER USAGE FEES TO THE CITY OF LANDER RESIDENTS DURING EMERGENCY SITUATIONS AT THE DISCRETION OF THE PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR

WHEREAS the City of Lander has established a utility rate schedule detailing the water and sewer utility charges based on usage; and

WHEREAS the Governing Body of the City of Lander desires to waive additional water usage fees to the City of Lander Residents on occasion during emergencies at the discretion of the Public Works Director;

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF LANDER:

The City of Lander Public Works Director shall have the authority to waive additional water usage fees to the City of Lander Residents on occasion during emergencies at the discretion of the Public Works Director.

PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED on the 9th day of January 2024. THE CITY OF LANDER

A Municipal Corporation

BY:

Monte Richardson, Mayor ATTEST:

Rachelle Fontaine, City Clerk