City of Lander to host Project Information Open House

The City of Lander is hosting a Project Information Open House on Wednesday, August 9, from 3-6 PM at Lander City Hall. We invite the public to drop in and learn about a variety of projects taking place in Lander.

City Staff and project representatives will be available to answer questions and explain upcoming projects with a focus on flood mitigation, 1% street projects, Table Mountain Living Community, and Popo Agie River Park Pathway. Representatives will be able to answer project questions for the Police Department, Building Department, and Lander Volunteer Fire Department as well as street, water, and sewer projects. If you are interested in becoming a member of the fire department, please plan to attend.

Organizations will also be available to talk about the Energy and Environment Task Force, Fremont County Emergency Management, Wyoming Pathways, American Red Cross, and more. There will not be a formal presentation during the open house but we encourage you to ask questions and talk one-on-one with various staff and project representatives. Informational materials will be on hand for the public to view.