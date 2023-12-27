City of Lander to conduct final clearing of snow on Main Street Friday morning

This notice is for businesses located on Main Street in Lander. The City of Lander’s plowing crews will conduct a final clearing of Main Street during the early morning hours on Friday, December 29. Kindly ensure that all sidewalk snow is relocated to the gutter by 3 AM on Friday. Although we have undertaken multiple passes on Main Street since the recent storm, the persistent accumulation of sidewalk snow in the street poses challenges for vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.

Please reference Municipal Code 11-4-1 https://lander.municipalcodeonline.com/book?type=ordinances#name=11-4-1_Removal_Of_Sno w