City of Lander reportedly changing 2023 Independence Day fireworks display to July 2

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander is reportedly changing the Independence Day fireworks display for 2023 from July 4th (a Tuesday), to July 2 (a Sunday), according to City officials and information contained in the City Council meeting agenda packet for next week’s regular meeting, sent out on February 10.

Included in the agenda packet was a letter from the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association (LOTRA) addressed to the City Council, informing the City they recently voted “unanimously” to keep the Independence Day fireworks display for 2023 on July 4th.

The full letter is below.

“Dear Lander City Council members and staff,

“Thank you for relaying your ideas about changing the annual 4th of July fireworks plans. We understand that you intend to move the fireworks from July 4th to Sunday, July 2, 2023. LOTRA members discussed the City Council’s planned change of date to July 2nd at our association meeting on February 1, 2023.

“We believe many people look forward to Lander’s fireworks on the actual 4th of July no matter what day it happens to land. We know that people who attend our rodeo on July 4th plan to take in the rodeo and the fireworks on the same evening.

“We believe the citizens of our county will be disappointed in changing the fireworks to a date other than July 4th.

“We also feel that Lander has an amazing reputation throughout the state for its 4th of July fireworks that attracts more than our local citizens.

“The LOTRA board voted unanimously to support keeping the 4th of July Fireworks on the actual 4th of July. LOTRA would be happy to sponsor $1000 toward the 4th of July fireworks display, as we have in the past. Thank you for the ability to comment on this matter.”

The letter ends with a signature from LOTRA president Paula McCormick.

For readers who may not know, the 4th of July is full of traditions in Lander, with the Pioneer Days Parade, 4th of July Rodeo at the fairgrounds, and various fireworks festivities celebrated throughout the day, culminating with a display at the fairgrounds.

County 10 reached out to City officials to get more details on the date change, with Community Development Coordinator Anne Even stating the following

“The fireworks have traditionally been after the LOTRA sponsored rodeo and up until two years ago the Lander Rural Fire Department sponsored the fireworks. In 2021, the City of Lander stepped in and sponsored the fireworks. With 4th of July taking place on a Tuesday this year, we are hosting a firework show on July 2nd to extend the 4th of July celebration resulting in filling hotel rooms and increasing spending at local establishments.”

While no discussion about the potential date change is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, Resolution 1280 is set to be discussed, which authorizes “An Application To Wyoming Community Gas Community Improvement Grant Program For The 2023 July Fireworks Celebration Lander Event.”

The Lander City Council will convene on Tuesday, February 14 at Lander City Hall, 6:00 PM. The meeting is open to the public.