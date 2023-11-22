City of Lander Board of Appeals accepting applications for new board members

The Board of Appeals is now accepting applications for new board members. Applications are due on December 15th. The Board of Appeals meets on an as-needed basis serving as the appeal board for decisions, orders, and determinations made by the City of Lander Building Inspector, relative to the application and interpretation of building codes. All building trades are encouraged to apply. Board members are appointed at a City Council meeting. Applications to be a board member can be found by going to https://www.landerwyoming.org/forms and click on Citizen Board Expression of Interest Form.

Forms may be dropped off at City Hall at 240 Lincoln in Lander, or email

[email protected]. An emailed response will confirm your submission. To learn more about the Board of Appeals, please contact Hunter Roseberry, Assistant Public Works Director, at [email protected].