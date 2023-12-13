City of Lander approves Resolution 1317 Setting Greenhouse Gas Emission Goals

On Tuesday, December 12, Lander City Council voted to adopt Resolution 1317 Setting Forth Greenhouse Gas Emission Goals for the Years Ending in 2030, 2040, and 2050. These goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from municipal operations by 20% for the year 2030, 50% for the year 2040, and 80% for the year 2050, using a 2021 baseline. To be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, these goals are tailored specifically to municipally owned and operated facilities and aim to increase energy efficiency and improve cost savings for the City of Lander. Progress towards these goals and consideration of new goals will be reevaluated every five years.

In the City of Lander’s strategic plan that was adopted on April 11, 2023, the City Council prioritized adopting municipal greenhouse gas goals. The Energy and Environment Task Force, a volunteer advisory board to the City of Lander, presented information on greenhouse gas reduction goals during a City Council work session on October 24, 2023. After deliberation, the City Council provided feedback to the Task Force and a draft resolution was discussed on November 28, 2023. A final vote took place during the December 12th regular session. City Staff, in collaboration with the Task Force, will now create an implementation plan to achieve these targets.

This resolution not only aligns with the City of Lander’s strategic plan but also positions the City favorably for federal grants that look to fund municipal energy efficiency and emissions reduction projects. The City of Lander joins other communities in the region, such as Laramie, WY, and Red Lodge, MT, in setting actionable greenhouse gas reduction goals.