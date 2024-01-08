Chiefs drop close game to Lodge Grass in Billings

It came down to the last shot with six seconds remaining in the game for the Wyoming Indian Chiefs against the Lodge Grass Indians at the Metra in Billings, Montana Saturday night. The last shot wouldn’t fall for Wyoming Indian and Lodge Grass escaped with an entertaining 67-65 win. Heeyeniniitou Monroe-Black hit a follow shot – h/t Margaret Friday

On Friday, the Chiefs put the running clock on the Greybull Buffs in Big Horn County 66-26. The weekend split leaves Wyoming Indian with a 9-3 overall record. Kelyn Mount called for the ball in the low post – h/t Margaret Friday

The Chiefs play in the Big Horn Shootout this upcoming weekend.

“It was a great early season environment to play in,” Wyoming Indian head coach Craig Ferris said. “I loved my team’s resilience in a challenging place to play. It definitely made us a better team.” Wyoming Indian head coach Craig Ferris – h/t Margaret Friday

Wyoming Indian raced to an early lead behind nine first period points by Darwin Gambler. The 6-4 post hit seven of 10 from the free throw line in the early minutes but picked up quick fouls and didn’t score again in limited play before fouling out.

Lodge Grass roared back in the second period after trailing 20-12 to take a 34-27 lead at the half. Adriano Brown set up the offense – h/t Margaret Friday

The third was a great quarter for Wyoming Indian as they clawed back into the lead with six players scoring in a 24-point outburst.

Sophomore Heeyeniniitou Monroe-Black led the charge with a dozen in the period, including five-of-six shooting from the line when the Indians began to foul him hard in the paint. Darwin Gambler split a pair of Lodge Grass defenders early in the game – h/t Margaret Friday

Leading 50-46 entering the final period the Chiefs couldn’t hold off hot-shooting Toby Stewart who hit three 3-point shots and added a pair of free throws to hold off their Wyoming visitors.

Monroe-Black led the Chiefs with 22 points. Tyson Soundingsides added a dozen.

Ryan Martel scored in transition – h/t Margaret Friday

Stewart had 17 for the Indians with Adriano Hugs and Lance Little Nest each adding 16.

WYOMING INDIAN 20 7 24 15 – 65

LODGE GRASS 12 22 14 19 – 67

Wyoming Indian – Darwin Gambler 1 7-10 9, Kelynn Mount 2 1-2 5, Ryan Martel 2 0-0 4, Parlayne Ferris (1) 0-0 3, Heeyeniniitou Monroe-Black 6 (1) 7-9 22, Tyson Soundingsides 2 (2) 2-2 12, Cordell Spoonhunter 2 2-4 6, Adriano Brown 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 (4) 21-31 65

Lodge Grass – Todd Annyotte 1 4-5 6, Adriano Hugs 5 (1) 3-5 16, Larmar Rides The Bear 3 1-1 7, Lance Little Nest 4 8-11 16, Toby Stewart 2 (3) 4-4 17, Bobby Iron Horse 1 (1) 1-2 6. Totals 16 (5) 20-28 67