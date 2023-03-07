Change of plea/sentencing hearing scheduled for Riverton woman charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – Following the March 1 scheduling conference, a change of plea/sentencing hearing has been set for May 1, for 51-year-old Riverton resident Kathy Wright.

Wright faces 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animal charges, after dozens of animals were found dead on her property and were eventually seized, with court documents indicating that the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has had “an extensive history in dealing with Wright regarding animal abuse complaints.”

Wright initially pled “not guilty” to all 10 charges filed against her at arraignments held in December and January, but a plea agreement was filed on her behalf on March 2, informing the Court of her intention to plead guilty to Counts 1, 2, 4 and 5.

According to the submitted agreement, “This change of plea is a result of a plea agreement with the State,” and the Defendant “will essentially cold plead to the counts and the court will sentence in its discretion after hearing arguments from counsel.”

In exchange, the State would then dismiss Counts 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, according to court documents.

Fines, terms and conditions of probation, if any, and court costs will then be in discretion of the Court.

Wright’s change of plea/sentencing hearing will take place on May 1.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.