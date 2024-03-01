Central Wyoming College attains Federal Agricultural School designation

Riverton, WY – Central Wyoming College (CWC) proudly announces its recent designation as an official federal Agricultural school.

“We are excited about this recognition as it opens new avenues for Central Wyoming College to access increased funds, grants, and partnerships, further strengthening our commitment to supporting and enhancing educational opportunities for Wyoming’s agricultural communities,” said Brad Tyndall, president of Central Wyoming College.

“This gives more students the opportunity to learn about agriculture,” says Keith Duren, Instructor of Agriculture. “We have more resources now to be effective as a Non-Land Grant College of Agriculture and will be able to give Wyoming a better bang for the buck.”

Duren started working on this application with the USDA in 2021. The main hurdle was to start a bachelor’s degree option in Agriculture which happened in Fall 2023.

This federal designation marks a significant milestone for CWC, allowing the institution to contribute even more effectively to the agricultural landscape in the College’s service region.

As a public educational institution, CWC remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible and quality education to students while fostering collaboration and innovation within Wyoming’s vibrant agricultural sector.

Central Wyoming College works with partners across the state including the University of Wyoming on critical issues facing our farm and ranch communities.



Central Wyoming Colleges’s Rustler Ag & Equine Complex researches and teaches the best of traditional practices alongside new livestock production and health methods and technologies. CWC’s Agricultural programs explore new techniques in farm-to-table, food production, agribusiness, and entrepreneurship.

This new designation will help Central Wyoming College educate and equip the agriculture workforce and train the leaders essential for sustaining and building out a robust agriculture economy for the region in a time of rapid change.