Central to Innovation: Explore STEM Programs at CWC

Are you ready to embark on an exhilarating journey into the realms of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)? Look no further than Central Wyoming College (CWC), where our commitment to excellence in STEM education is at the core of everything we do.

At CWC, we understand that the future belongs to those proficient in STEM fields. That’s why our innovative approach to education ensures that you are at the forefront of the latest advancements in these critical disciplines. There is a need to prepare more students for degrees in STEM as there are more STEM jobs available than there are qualified graduates to fill these positions, and this gap is expected to grow in the future (Bahr et al., 2017).

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the employment change from 2022-2032 is anticipated to be 2.3% growth for non-STEM occupations, and 10.8% for STEM occupations (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2023). As of 2021, the Wyoming Workforce Services reports there are approximately 11,570 STEM jobs in Wyoming and this number is expected to nearly double over the next ten years, with an additional 11,000 more STEM jobs by 2031 (Turbitt, 2022). The governor of Wyoming created the Energy, Engineering, STEM Integration Task Force in 2012 to study how Wyoming can increase the number of qualified STEM professionals to fulfill this need (Mead et al., 2012).

As of 2012, the average wage for non-STEM occupations in Wyoming was $51,010 compared to $75,620 for STEM occupations (Turbitt, 2022). Nationwide, the median wage in 2022 for non-STEM occupations is $44,670 while it is more than double that amount for STEM occupations, with a median salary of $97,980 (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2023). Not only will Wyoming need more highly skilled workers for these future STEM careers, these high-paying jobs will improve the economic stability of Wyoming’s rural communities.

STEM Excellence is not just a buzzword at CWC; it’s central to your success. Our dedicated faculty members are experts in their respective fields and are committed to providing you with a world-class education that prepares you for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. From state-of-the-art laboratories to hands-on research opportunities, we offer a dynamic learning environment where you can explore, experiment, and innovate to your heart’s content.

But it’s not just about acquiring knowledge; it’s also about igniting your passion for STEM. At CWC, we believe that curiosity is the driving force behind discovery and innovation. That’s why we’re central to fueling your curiosity and empowering you to be a leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Whether participating in cutting-edge research projects, collaborating with industry partners, or engaging with like-minded peers in student organizations, you’ll find countless opportunities to cultivate your interests and expand your horizons.

Are you ready to take the first step toward a bright and promising future in STEM? Join us at Central Wyoming College and unlock a world of possibilities. Your journey starts here!