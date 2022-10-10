Celebrating National Physician Assistant Week – Meet Tyson and Brittany!

It’s National Physician Assistant Week! Meet the CHCCW Fremont County PAs:

Tyson Kinnick, PhD, PA-C serves in Family Medicine at Dubois Medical Clinic.

Tyson’s approach to patient care is based on kindness, integrity, compassion, dignity, and respect – as he would treat any member of his family. Though trained in primary care, his other subspecialty of medicine is urology, specializing in men’s health. In addition, Tyson comes from a family with many veterans over many generations and has a special place in his heart when caring for Veterans.

Brittany Christoffersen, PA-C serves in Pediatrics at Riverton Community Health.



Brittany’s passion lies in pediatric medicine and she enjoys interacting with children and teens of all ages. She has a special interest in educating new parents and breastfeeding/lactation assistance. Brittany’s main focus in practicing is patient education and making sure no questions go unanswered.

Thank you, Tyson and Brittany, for your dedication to our patients and communities!

Learn more about services and providers at chccw.org. We are your health!