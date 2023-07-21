Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Rodeo at 7:30 Friday Night

Activities on Saturday by the Western Activities Association of Dubois & Grant Sheer!

Mountain Grace Cowboy Church & Breakfast Sunday morning.

Entries for Rodeo are tonight from 7-9:00 pm, call 307-710-7080

$500 Added Broncs

$500 Added Bulls

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Results from 7/14 Rodeo 14-Jul-23 RESULTS PEE WEE BARRELS 1st Briella Nicholls 19.38 2nd Harper Nicholls 19.85 3rd Tawni Nicholls 20 4th Teal O’Neal 23.81 5th Josie Hill 38.14 CALF RIDING 1st Eli Ruby 81 2nd Kayson Sharp 78 MINI BULLS 1st Tanner Guina 87 JR BARRELS 1st Caylin Cooper 19.356 2nd Remi Prince 19.412 3rd Taytm Washakie 19.798 4th Cashlynn Cooper 19.841 5th Dallie O Washakie 19.988 6th Irelynn Campbell 20.417 7th Alecia Rios 22.303 OPEN BARRELS 1st Jody Whiteman 18.454 2nd Dusdee Shepperson 18.533 3rd Victoria Lilly 18.56 4th Jo Fisher 18.741 5th Charley Cox 18.778 RANCH BRONCS 1st Jace Mitchell 82 2nd Kacy Conner 73 BREAKAWAY ROPING 1st Desiree Cooper 7.03 2nd Piper Naylon 12.66 STEER WRESTLING 1st Cannon Campbell 15.9 2nd Talon Cooper 24.39 TEAM ROPING 1st Corbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls 5.5 2nd Clint Brower/TJ Jarrard 6.95 3rd Jedd Christian/Clint Brower 7.95 4th Chance Nicolls/Dahl Nicholls 16.66 BULL RIDING 1st Brenson Bartlett 86 DUDE RANCH EVENT 1st Triangle C Ranch 46.28