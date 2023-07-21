Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Rodeo at 7:30 Friday Night 

Activities on Saturday by the Western Activities Association of Dubois & Grant Sheer!

Mountain Grace Cowboy Church & Breakfast Sunday morning.

Entries for Rodeo are tonight from 7-9:00 pm, call 307-710-7080

$500 Added Broncs

$500 Added Bulls

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Results from 7/14 Rodeo

14-Jul-23RESULTS
PEE WEE BARRELS
1stBriella Nicholls19.38
2ndHarper Nicholls19.85
3rdTawni Nicholls20
4thTeal O’Neal23.81
5thJosie Hill38.14
CALF RIDING
1stEli Ruby81
2nd Kayson Sharp78
MINI BULLS
1stTanner Guina87
JR BARRELS
1stCaylin Cooper19.356
2ndRemi Prince19.412
3rdTaytm Washakie19.798
4thCashlynn Cooper19.841
5thDallie O Washakie19.988
6thIrelynn Campbell20.417
7thAlecia Rios22.303
OPEN BARRELS
1stJody Whiteman18.454
2ndDusdee Shepperson18.533
3rdVictoria Lilly18.56
4thJo Fisher18.741
5thCharley Cox18.778
RANCH BRONCS
1stJace Mitchell82
2ndKacy Conner73
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1stDesiree Cooper7.03
2ndPiper Naylon12.66
STEER WRESTLING
1stCannon Campbell15.9
2ndTalon Cooper24.39
TEAM ROPING
1stCorbin Nicholls/Dahl Nicholls5.5
2ndClint Brower/TJ Jarrard6.95
3rdJedd Christian/Clint Brower7.95
4thChance Nicolls/Dahl Nicholls16.66
BULL RIDING
1stBrenson Bartlett86
DUDE RANCH EVENT
1stTriangle C Ranch46.28
