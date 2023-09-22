Casper Mayor, former Lander resident Bruce Knell resigns amid domestic violence allegation

(Casper, WY) – Casper Mayor and former Lander resident Bruce Knell has officially resigned from his City Council and Mayoral positions, according to a post shared on the City of Casper Facebook page Thursday evening.

The announcement was made amid allegations from Knell’s wife Stacy Erin Knell (surname Casper), Oil City News reported on September 21.

The allegations were contained in a petition for a protection order that included medical documentation detailing her treatment for a head injury that required 13 staples to close a laceration on her scalp, the article states, which stemmed from a reported incident that occurred while the pair were in Texas.

Texas authorities confirmed that an investigation had taken place, and no arrests were made, according to statements made at a Thursday press conference from City Manager Carter Napier, City Attorney Eric Nelson and Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters, the article goes on to state.





Knell has denied the allegations, and is presumed innocent at this time.

His resignation letter can be read below.

Click here to read the full post from Oil City News.