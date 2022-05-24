Casper man sentenced to 45 years for child pornography production

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Daniel Hendricks, age 33, of

Casper, was sentenced on four counts of production of child pornography, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Hendricks appeared for a sentencing hearing before Chief United States Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on May 10.

Hendricks was sentenced to a total of 540 months’ imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $500 pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, and a $400 special assessment.

Daniel Hendricks came to the attention of law enforcement when Facebook reported that he was sharing child pornography on its platform.

The Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force acted swiftly to execute search warrants on Hendricks’ home and devices.

Forensic analysis revealed he had been sexually abusing an infant victim for the purpose of

creating and distributing videos and photographs of that conduct.

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies in this case,” said United States Attorney Bob Murray.

“The exploitation of children is reprehensible, and the highly skilled and dedicated special agents who investigate child exploitation crimes help us ensure that we can identify and arrest perpetrators while protecting our most vulnerable population, our children.”

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens prosecuted the case.